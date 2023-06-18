WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly one-fifth of the state’s 2023 moose sightings have been in one town, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

That honor goes to Windsor, at 18. In second is Simsbury, with 11, and then Hartland and Bloomfield, at eight. Granby has had seven.

There have been 85 moose sightings reported to DEEP this year, with the animals being spotted in 27 areas. Of those 16 had only seen one moose, as of Sunday afternoon.

An interactive map from DEEP shows where the moose have been spotted. Most areas with a sighting have only seen one.

DEEP estimates that there are just over 100 moose in the state. Compared to other animals tracked by the agency, moose are the most rare. For example, there have been 4,667 bear sightings in Connecticut this year, and 2,634 bobcat sightings.

A moose sighting can be submitted online.

At least four moose have died after interactions with humans this year. Earlier this month, a moose in Bloomfield died after appearing ill. Another was euthanized after being found near Bradley International Airport.

Two moose have died after being hit by vehicles.