Conn. (WTNH) — Valentine’s Day is a perfect day to showcase your love and tie the knot — especially if the ceremony is free!

Weddings can be incredibly expensive, from the actual ceremony to the reception. On average, Connecticut residents spend roughly $38,500 on a wedding, according to The Knot. Those opting for a more budget-friendly special day may want to consider a free ceremony on Feb. 14.

Select towns across the state are offering free ceremonies on Valentine’s Day:

Hamden

Hamden’s Town’s Clerk Office will offer a limited number of free marriage ceremonies. The ceremonies include a marriage license, a certified copy of the marriage certificate, a justice of the peace, and a small reception for free.

Ceremonies will commence at the Memorial Town Hall.

Find more information and download the Marriage License Worksheet here.

Mystic

Free wedding ceremonies will be available at the Meeting House in Olde Mistick Village on a first-come, first-serve basis. The ceremony will be performed in the town’s chapel by officiant Marie Tyler Wiley, while pictures will be captured by professional photographer Tammy Lynn Foto.

All you need is an official wedding license from the Town of Stonington, which may be obtained at the Stonington Town Hall.

Find more information here.

If you’re looking to get married on a different date this year but still want to stay on a budget, public parks and beaches are typically free.

Gain some more tips at this year’s Connecticut Bridal & Wedding Expo at Hartford’s XL Center on June 4. Admission is free with online registration here or $10 at the door.