NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re wondering where you can catch spectacular fireworks shows in Connecticut this Independence Day, we’ve got you covered!

Cities and towns across the state are planning their Fourth of July celebrations.

The list is organized by date and then in alphabetical order. If we missed a city or town, email the information to webproducer@wtnh.com.

June 24

Windsor Locks – Veteran’s Memorial Park at 9:30 p.m. (Rain date June 25)

June 25

Branford – Branford Point at 9 p.m.

Milford – Lisman’s Landing at 9:15 p.m. (Rain date July 9)

June 26

East Haven – Cosey Beach Avenue at dusk

June 29

Stafford – Summerfest & Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

June 30

Stratford – Short Beach

July 1

Hartford Yard Goats – 7:05 p.m.

Killingly – Red, White, and Blue Celebration at Owen Bell Park from 5 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Litchfield – High school field – parking opens at 6 p.m.

New Milford – 9:30 p.m. (Rain date July 9)

Simsbury – Talcott Mountain Festival: Celebrate America at 9:30 p.m. (Rain date July 2)

July 2

Hartford Yard Goats – 6:05 p.m.

Middletown – Connecticut River/Harbor Drive Area at 9:30 p.m. (Rain date July 3)

July 3

Hartford Yard Goats – 6:05 p.m.

Madison – West Wharf at 9:30 p.m.

Waterbury – Brass Mill Center at 9:30 p.m.

July 4

Middlebury – Quassy Amusement & Waterpark at 9:45 p.m.

New Britain – Willow Brook Park at 9 p.m. (Rain date July 5)

New Haven – East Rock Park at 9 p.m.

July 8

Norwich – Norwich Harbor at Howard T. Brown Memorial Park at 9 p.m.

July 9

Guilford – Guilford Fair at 9 p.m.

New London – Sailfest at New London Harbor at 9 p.m.

Putnam – Rotary Park at 9:15 p.m.

July 10

Enfield – 9:45 p.m.

July 12

Vernon – July in the Sky (Rain date July 13)

July 16

Hartford Yard Goats – 6:05 p.m.

July 30

Hartford Yard Goats – 6:05 p.m.