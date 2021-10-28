Where you can find Girl Scout cookies in Connecticut this weekend

Conn. (WTNH) — Girl Scout Cookies are here early, but for a limited time.

Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at cookie booths across Connecticut for “Election Week” from Oct. 29-Nov. 7.

The available cookies this year will include:

Thin Mints®

Samoas®

Tagalongs®

Do-si-dos®

Trefoils®

Lemon-Ups®

Girl Scout S’mores®

The new Adventurefuls™ Girl Scout Cookie will be available for the very first time.

The Election Week Cookie Sales will be an opportunity for local Girl Scouts troops to start raising money for all of the activities and programs they want to participate in this year. Many of the booths will also be participating in the Cookies for Heroes program, which sends cookies to servicemen and women at home and overseas as well as local community heroes.

Visit gsofct.org to find booths in your town!