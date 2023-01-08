FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield County families have a tad more members than the average home in the United States, according to Census data.

Each Fairfield County household has 2.69 members in it, according to the Census. For comparison, the U.S. average is 2.6 people per household. Connecticut trends a bit below the average, with 2.5 people per household.

Families in Middlesex County, meanwhile, are the smallest, at 2.33 people per household.

Connecticut’s population also has a smaller share of people under the age of 5 compared to the nation, and each county in Connecticut has a lower rate of youth, as well.

Here are the ranking for Connecticut counties by household size, in ascending order.

8. Middlesex County

Household Size: 2.33

Percent of Population Under 5: 3.9%

Percent of Population Under 18: 16.8%

7. New London County

Household Size: 2.35

Percent of Population Under 5: 4.7%

Percent of Population Under 18: 19.10

6. Tolland County

Household Size: 2.38

Percent of Population Under 5: 4%

Percent of Population Under 18: 17%

5. Litchfield County

Household Size: 2.44

Percent of Population Under 5: 4.1%

Percent of Population Under 18: 17.7%

3. (tie) Windham County

Household Size: 2.45

Percent of Population Under 5: 4.6%

Percent of Population Under 18: 19.4%

3. (tie) Hartford County

Household Size: 2.45

Percent of Population Under 5: 5.2%

Percent of Population Under 18: 20.8%

2. New Haven County

Household Size: 2.49

Percent of Population Under 5: 5%

Percent of Population Under 18: 20%

Fairfield County

Household Size: 2.69

Percent of Population Under 5: 5.2%

Percent of Population Under 18: 22%