FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — People in one Connecticut county can expect to spend a little more than 30 minutes commuting to work each day, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The average commute time differs slightly between the state’s eight counties, with the shortest trip to work clocking in at 23 minutes.

The Census Bureau created the estimates by using data from 2016 to 2020. People who work from home, or were under the age of 16, were not included.

Commute times for counties are listed below, in ascending order:

8. Hartford County – 23.4 minutes

7. New London County – 24.2 minutes

6. New Haven County – 25.5 minutes

5. Middlesex County – 26.3 minutes

4. Tolland County – 26.6 minutes

3. Windham County – 27.5 minutes

2. Litchfield County – 28.6 minutes