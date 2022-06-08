BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — White supremacist fliers were found in Bristol on Tuesday, the town mayor said.

According to The Courant, fliers for the New England Nationalist Social Club were scattered up and down the street on Ohio Drive.

The NSC is described as a neo-Nazi organization by the Anti-Defamation League. The organization espouses racism, antisemitism, and intolerance via propaganda.

Bristol Mayor Jeffrey Caggiano said the office did not receive any direct complaints, however, Public Works discovered the problem while sweeping the roads. Public Works reported the fliers to the police, who are now working to investigate the incident.

“Any forms of hate speech or divisiveness are not appropriate,” Caggiano told The Courant. “We believe in equity for all and equality for all. These kinds of acts are not good for anybody. I’m hopeful the police will be able to track down who is doing it.”

This follows a similar incident earlier this year where flyers from the same group were found in several West Hartford neighborhoods.

