Who is next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine?

(WTNH) — Overall, the state continues to do well in terms of the percentage of our population that’s been vaccinated. But it’s a race against time, so people are already asking, “Who’s next?”

The governor preached patience today, noting we just started with the group 65 and older. Governor Lamont said that 13 percent of those between 65 and 74 have been vaccinated. Moving forward, he was asked who is next in line, and what about those people with underlying health conditions?

“After age 65, we’re thinking about age, we’re thinking about essential workers. But, more specifically to your question about people with pre-existing conditions, I think we’re gonna have doctors for starters. Reaching out to those patients they’ve had that have some sort of a high-risk situation. Make sure they’re prioritized in terms of getting vaccines, absolutely,” the governor said.

As for those 65 and over, Lamont said it’ll be at least a few weeks to get that group vaccinated.

He said it depends on the uptake and the supply of vaccines. Right now according to the governor, we are only getting about 69,000 vaccines a week.