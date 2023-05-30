Haze is visible from New London on May 30, 2023.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Do the sunny skies look a little hazy to you? Blame wildfires in Canada.

Originating in Nova Scotia, smoke from the fires was predicted to heighten fine particulate matter levels in Connecticut on Tuesday in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The air quality was predicted to hit that level at 2 p.m. It will peak at about 7 p.m.

“Sensitive groups” includes people with asthma. The elderly, those with heart or lung disease, and those with impaired lung function are also considered to be in danger.

If you smell smoke — then the level is too high for sensitive groups to be outside, according to DEEP.