A goose with Angel Wing that was rescued from Wooster Pond by Stratford Animal Control. (Credit: Stratford Animal Control)

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wildlife officials are warning people not to feed waterfowl bread as it can cause them to develop severe or even fatal health problems.

Stratford Animal Control issued the public safety announcement after a goose had to be rescued from Wooster Pond as it had a hook in its leg. After the rescue, animal control officers discovered the goose and several others in the pond had a condition called Angel Wing.

Angel Wing causes waterfowl’s feathers to grow too fast causing them to become deformed. The waterfowl then lose the ability to fly and protect themselves from predators.

In addition to Angel Wing, Swans can develop fatal gut and heart disease from eating bread.

People are advised to instead feed geese lettuce, peas and sweetcorn, according to officials.

The goose had the hook removed by Snowflake Pet Center and was given an antibiotic shot before it was transported to a wildlife rehabber for recovery.

A goose with Angel Wing was rescued from Wooster Pond by Stratford Animal Control. (Credit: Stratford Animal Control)

Officials said Bread is also bad for the water environment for waterfowl as it allows bacteria to grow in the water and encourages rats. The bread can cause algal bloom which gets into the lungs of waterfowl.

More information on Angel Wing can be found here.