Why you should 'wait before you donate' towards helping the Notre Dame Cathedral
(WTNH) - The fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral is a tragedy that has touched people around the world.
If you feel like you want to help, the Better Business Bureau has some reasons why you should wait to donate.
The Connecticut BBB said you should hold off with your contributions until there is an official Notre Dame rebuilding fund.
Scammers tend to take advantage of whatever is in the news and are ready to prey on your generosity.
The BBB said if you wait to donate through a charity in the U.S., your donation is more likely to be tax deductible.
If you see something online that looks sketchy, you can report it to the BBB.
