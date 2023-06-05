An air quality forecast is provided by NOAA for June 5, 2023.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Smoke from Canadian wildfires will linger overnight Monday, covering the entire smoke by Tuesday morning, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The smoke will boost the fine particulate matter levels starting at 9 p.m. Monday, pushing them into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category. The warning could stay through Wednesday.

Those with asthma, lung disease or the elderly could be at risk if they spend an extended amount of time outside.

The smoke is the culmination of more than 150 fires in Quebec, and has been sent toward Connecticut by a stalled upper-level, low-pressure system, according to DEEP.

Last week, the American Lung Association issued an air quality alert for the state due to increased fine particulate matter levels.