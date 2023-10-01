NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wildfire smoke lingering over Connecticut turned skies slightly hazy and lowered air quality across the state on Sunday.

The entire state was in the “moderate quality” at 1:15 p.m., according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection had Saturday’s air quality listed as “moderate,” as well.

The highest levels early Sunday afternoon were in Cornwall, according to DEEP data. Listed at an 82, it was followed by Danbury and Waterbury at 80, East Hartford at 78 and Groton at 76.

Under moderate levels, people who are considered “unusually sensitive” to poor air could have respiratory symptoms.