KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wildlife Rehabilitation Center known as “A Place Called Hope” issued a call to action directed at legislators on Tuesday morning.

The group aims to prevent the use of “Anticoagulant Rodenticide Poisons” since birds and other animals being exposed to the poison are facing illness and death.

Anticoagulant rodenticides are used as a form of pest control that prevents an animal’s blood from clotting. However, instead of only being exposed to rats, A Place Called Hope claimed that the poison is harming the surrounding environment and its inhabitants.

These inhabitants include pets and wildlife, which the group said can disrupt local ecosystems.

“Here I am once again fighting to save the life of another baby,” the wildlife center said in a recent Facebook post, alongside pictures of a sick red-shouldered hawk. “This baby was spotted hiding in the underbrush, but something was clearly wrong.”

The poison can have widespread effects due to bugs that act as prey for other animals being exposed. Since the bugs carry the poison, the animals that consume them are also affected, according to experts.

Once in the system, the poison halts the production of vitamin K, leading to the animal bleeding to death if they get cut.

The Facebook post denounced current pest control legislation and called for more education on the subject. It also acknowledged safer alternatives to the current rodenticides being used.

The group stressed the danger of how accessible these poisons are to the general public and how easy it is to find these products online at an affordable price.

A Place Called Hope urged readers to contact local legislators and encouraged a ban on first and second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides, and encouraged legislators to take action to save local wildlife.