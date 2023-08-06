NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Will the Constitution State be able to see next year’s total solar eclipse?

While visibility will still be good in Connecticut for a partial eclipse, you’ll have to drive to be in the path of the full event. Don’t worry, though. You won’t have to go far for the best views.

The next solar eclipse will be on April 8, 2024 and will be visible from across a swath of the eastern United States. Parts of Mexico and Canada are also expected to see the full event.

The pictured map, posted by NASA, shows the eclipse’s path over the U.S.

A map depicting the path of 2024’s total solar eclipse in the eastern U.S.. (Source: NASA)

According to NASA, you’ll have to drive to New York, Vermont, New Hampshire or Maine for a viewing of the total solar eclipse.

The total solar eclipse is anticipated to start at about 3:16 p.m. in Erie, Pennsylvania, and end four minutes later. It will start in Buffalo, New York, at 3:18 p.m. The full solar eclipse will be visible in Burlington, Vermont, starting at 3:26 p.m., and in Lancaster, New Hampshire, at 3:27 p.m. For those traveling to Maine, the full eclipse will start at 3:32 p.m.

A full solar eclipse happens when the moon and the sun align, making it so the moon blocks out the shape of the sun. It creates nighttime in the middle of the day — and provides for some pretty spectacular views!