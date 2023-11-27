NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Will Connecticut see snow by Christmas Day this year?

Well, if you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, it might just stay a dream.

Connecticut hasn’t had snow for the last three Christmases. Depending on where you live, you could have a chance to see some this year. However, the odds aren’t great.

Litchfield Hills has the highest chance, at about 90% in some areas. North of Interstate 84 in Tolland and Windham counties has a 50% chance of snow.

However, the closer you get to the beach, the lower your chances are, with only a 20% chance of a white Christmas at the shoreline.

Overall, this December is expected to be warmer than average. Any participation next month is more likely to be rain than snow.