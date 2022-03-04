NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) — You might see prices at the gas pump then look for other ways to get to where you need to go. The trains are hoping you hop on board.

On Feb. 28, they had 56% of the ridership they had before the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of the month, Metro-North Railroad is restoring 66-weekday trains on its three East of Hudson lines, bringing weekday service to 89% of its pre-pandemic levels, to lure folks back.

“As more riders return to traditional peak periods, Metro-North is improving the attractiveness of its weekday service,” Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi said in a statement. “We have been listening to our customers and the message is clear – they want more trains and seating capacity as well as faster trips. This is exactly what our latest service increase provides.”

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT) told News 8 that when you factor in offices opening back up and sticker shock at the pump, they’re hoping this could improve their numbers.

“There’s evidence, especially as gas prices get north of $3.50 and $4.00, that can start to have a real impact on people’s decisions on how they travel,” Rich Andreski, CT DOT’s bureau chief of public transportation said.

Jim Cameron is the founder of Commuter Action Group.

“I’ve been predicting for a while that people will not be coming back in droves to Metro-North to pre-COVID levels because a lot of people have found it possible and more enjoyable to work from home,” Cameron said.

While Metro-North is slowly coming back to pre-pandemic levels, Cameron said working from home isn’t going anywhere, especially since workers are in high demand.

Metro-North said the restoration of more weekday trains will provide additional seating capacity for customers and reduce trip times at several stations by up to 13 minutes.

The new schedule, which takes effect March 27, builds on Metro-North’s last schedule change in August 2021 when service increased to 82% of pre-pandemic levels.

Click here for current schedules.