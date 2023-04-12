WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After three years, LaSalle Road in West Hartford returned to two-way traffic on Wednesday.

“It does help with traffic circulation, taking some of the overflow traffic away from the neighborhoods nearby,” West Hartford Assistant Town Engineer Jim Brennan said.

Three years ago, LaSalle Road was converted into a one-way road to allow for expanded outdoor dining space during the pandemic but the decision led to traffic trouble, according to town officials.

West Hartford is now preparing for more traffic to head into town as hundreds of new condos and apartments are under construction. The town is now looking at implementing some additional traffic changes such as widening sidewalks and adding a roundabout.

Outdoor dining is top of mind for restaurants and residents as beautiful weather rolls in this week.

For restaurants on LaSalle Road like Union Kitchen, the outdooring dining expansion allowed for more customer capacity and they had 12 extra tables.

“We were full last night on the patio pretty much almost at capacity which is great for a Tuesday night,” said Nathan Yee, the director of hospitality for Bean Restaurant Group.

The town says the outdoor dining season officially starts in the middle of May.

Drivers will also now be able to pull in forward to parking spaces on LaSalle Road and not have to back in. Town officials said they received a lot of complaints about drivers having to reverse into spaces.

“I’m a horrendous backer,” said Debbie Goldbeck of West Hartford. “I would literally park on the other end of the street and walk up.”