Wilton resident honors suffragists through popular “I Voted” stickers

Conn. (WTNH) — With the election looking much different this year, one woman is making sure Connecticut residents still get their hands on those popular “I Voted” stickers.

Pamela Hovland of Wilton has created over 60 different designs altogether. She started the project as a way to honor suffragists during the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment and learned about the women here in our state who took part in that fight.

Of course, back at the beginning of 2020, she had no idea how popular these virtual stickers would be closer to the election

“And it was really fun and super educational and inspiring to read the diaries look at the scrapbooks and dig deeper into these women’s stories,” Pamela Hovland, designer.

