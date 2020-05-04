Brooklyn Fair canceled due to coronavirus

BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Brooklyn Fair has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus.

On Monday, it was announced that the Windham County Agricultural Society will not present the Brooklyn Fair, which was scheduled to be held August 27 through August 30.

All other events at the fairground through August 31 are also postponed or canceled. No decision has been made yet on events beginning in September.

The fair has been offering fun for the whole family with livestock, fruit and vegetables, home goods, entertainment and vendors for more than 200 years.

Officials say that keeping their 50,000 plus yearly guests, staff, volunteers and community safe from the coronavirus is now their top priority.

The Brooklyn Fair will be held again on August 26-29, 2021.