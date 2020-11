WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews are on scene of a blaze in Windham Friday morning. The fire is reported to be in the area of James Drive.

State Police have confirmed that the CT State Police Fire Marshal Unit is on scene and serious injuries have been reported.

The Windham Fire Marshal is currently on scene and crews are working to determine how the fire started. They tell us the call came in after 3 a.m.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will update as information becomes available.