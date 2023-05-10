BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a crash in Brooklyn that left one person dead.

A vehicle traveling westbound on Rt. 6 near Hartford Rd., in the town of Brooklyn, CT, was struck by another vehicle traveling eastbound, causing the vehicle to flip on its side, according to police.

Police said the driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the second vehicle was taken to Backus Plainfield Emergency Care Center for non-life threatening injuries.

This accident is still under investigation.