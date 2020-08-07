1 dead, identified in Canterbury car crash near Route 14

CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man is dead and a woman is injured after a car crash in Canterbury Thursday afternoon.

Police say one car was traveling westbound on Route 14 Canterbury when the driver lost control, skidded into the eastbound lane and struck a second car at the Goodwin Road intersection.

The driver of the vehicle that lost control, Christopher Cournoyer, 40 of Putnam, died while his passenger, 43-year-old Lena Cournoyer, was transported to treatment for minor injuries.

Shane Belliveau, 39 of Windham and the driver of the second car, appeared to have no injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

