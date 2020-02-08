10th annual Fire & Ice Festival happening in Putnam

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The 10th annual Fire & Ice Festival is happening Saturday, February 8 from noon to 9 p.m in Downtown Putnam.

The event includes over five dozen pre-carved ice sculptures, a cake competition, fire dancing performances, and a 30-foot inflatable igloo.

Baby Yoda ice carving (Photo: @PutnamFireIceFestival on Facebook)

The Town of Putnam and the Putnam Business Association partnered up to organize this year’s event.

Event organizers said parking is free and available in the municipal lots around town. You can find more about the event on their Facebook page.

