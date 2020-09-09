13-year-old bicyclist seriously injured from collision with moving vehicle in Putnam

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A 13-year-old riding a bicycle was seriously injured after a collision with a moving vehicle on Tuesday evening.

Putnam police said at around 7:30 p.m., officers, Putnam fire crews, and EMT responders reported to the intersection of Woodstock Avenue and Van Den Noort Street. Police say the crash happened on Woodstock Avenue.

The 13-year-old was transported to Day Kimball Hospital and later transferred to UMass Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police. The vehicle operator was not injured, police say.

Woodstock Avenue was closed for several hours, and the road has since reopened.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Bart Ramos at (860)-928-6565.