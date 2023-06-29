WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A 16-year-old is facing multiple charges, including stealing a firearm and attempted murder, following a drive-by shooting in Willimantic, according to police.

Officials have not named the minor. He was held on an order to detain and transferred to a juvenile detention center.

Police received a 911 call at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that there had been a drive-by shooting on Summit Street near Jackson Street, according to officials. Shell casings were found in the area, and witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

The vehicle was found on West Avenue and pulled over. Three adults and the 16-year-old were inside, according to police.

The teen had spotted his victim driving by on Summit Street, and then shot at him multiple times with a stolen gun, according to police. The victim’s vehicle was hit by bullets.

The gun was stolen in April from Willimantic, according to police.