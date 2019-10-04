18-year-old charged for stealing two dirt bikes

MOOSUP, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was arrested overnight Friday after he allegedly stole two motorbikes and rode them around town, according to Plainfield Police.

At around 1:11 a.m. Friday, Police responded to South Main Street in Moosup, where Anthony Cardinal was reportedly riding a stolen motorbike up and down the street. Police determined Cardinal stole the motorbike from the back of a pick up truck.

Police then found the motorbike on the footbridge near River Street. Police also searched the area of River Street & Withey Hill Road and found Cardinal hiding behind a telephone pole while holding a second stolen motorbike.

Cardinal was taken into custody and was charged with Larceny, Operating without a License, and Interfering with Police.

Cardinal is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21.

Both stolen motorbikes were returned to their owners.

