Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban
LIVE NOW /
Watch Connecticut Style

18-year-old charged for stealing two dirt bikes

Windham

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Anthony Cardinal, 18, of Moosup (Photo: Plainfield Police Department)

MOOSUP, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was arrested overnight Friday after he allegedly stole two motorbikes and rode them around town, according to Plainfield Police.

At around 1:11 a.m. Friday, Police responded to South Main Street in Moosup, where Anthony Cardinal was reportedly riding a stolen motorbike up and down the street. Police determined Cardinal stole the motorbike from the back of a pick up truck.

Police then found the motorbike on the footbridge near River Street. Police also searched the area of River Street & Withey Hill Road and found Cardinal hiding behind a telephone pole while holding a second stolen motorbike.

Cardinal was taken into custody and was charged with Larceny, Operating without a License, and Interfering with Police.

Cardinal is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21.

Both stolen motorbikes were returned to their owners.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss