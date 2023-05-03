PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old died Monday night in a crash on Interstate 395 in Plainfield.

State police responded around 7:30 p.m. to reports of a vehicle off the right side of the road on I-395 North, north of Exit 29, near the woods.

Troopers found Jane Stockford of East Killingly inside the car. EMS took her to the hospital, where troopers said she was pronounced dead.

An investigator from the chief medical examiner’s office responded and took Stockford to their offices in Farmington for further examination to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about who may have been traveling in the area at the time of the incident was asked to contact state police at 860-779-4900.