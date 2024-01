WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and is facing child pornography charges in Willimantic.

According to the arrest report, 19-year-old Cristofer Ortiz of North Windham was arrested and is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

Ortiz is being held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 16.

