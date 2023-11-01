PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man and one juvenile were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly burglarizing a building during a fire alarm, police said.

Plainfield police arrested James Harlow, 18 of Brooklyn, Connecticut, and one juvenile outside the building on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a fire alarm at about 11:55 p.m. for a building on South Walnut Street. When they arrived, police saw two people run into the abandoned building.

Members of the Atwood Hose Fire Department told police they saw two people run into an unsecured door at the north end of the building. The individuals were wearing black masks, baseball hats and both had backpacks on, according to the fire officials.

While officers were awaiting for a K-9 to search the building, the two individuals exited the south side of the building and were apprehended, police said.

Police said they found multiple knives, two airsoft pistols and a pry bar on Harlow and the juvenile.

Both individuals were charged with third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespass, first-degree burglary, carrying a dangerous weapon and possession of burglary tools.

According to police, Harlow was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at the Connecticut Superior Court in Danielson on Nov. 13. The juvenile was released on a juvenile summons and is scheduled to appear in the Willimantic Superior Court for juvenile matters, police said.