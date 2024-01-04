WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – Two adults and one child are displaced after a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Willimantic, according to the fire department.

Crews responded to the fire around 2:24 p.m. at 237 South Park Street. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the back of the home. The fire was marked under control at 2:50 p.m.

The kitchen was heavily damaged by the fire, according to officials. One woman who was in the home at the time of the fire reported minor burns but declined medical attention. No firefighters were injured.

The Red Cross and Windham Human Services are assisting the three occupants who were displaced.

The fire is under investigation.