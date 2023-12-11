PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were arrested on Sunday in connection to a 2021 home invasion in which over $7,000 worth of items were stolen in Plainfield.

Police arrested Jadriel A. Benitez, 23, and Joseph J, Benitez, 22, of Worcester, Mass. following a lengthy investigation.

According to police, a motor vehicle and several electronic devices were stolen from a two-family duplex-style home in Wauregan during March of 2021. Police determined that $6,720 worth of items were stolen from one side of the duplex and $1,322 worth of items were stolen from the other side of the duplex.

One of the victims said that two masked people entered his residence carrying a black assault-style rifle and assaulted him before taking off in his neighbor’s car.

Mug shots of Jadriel A. Benitez and Joseph J. Benitez (SOURCE: Plainfield Police Department)

Jadriel A. Benitez was charged with two counts of home invasion, second-degree robbery and third-degree larceny. Joseph J. Benitez was charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion.

Jadriel was held on a court-set $250,000 cash or surety bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Danielson Superior Court on Dec. 11.

Joseph was held on a court-set $150,000 cash or surety bond and is also scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Dec. 11.