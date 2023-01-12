PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people from Moosup face charges in a child abuse investigation.

The Plainfield Police Department said they got a tip on Dec. 30 about an inappropriate video that allegedly shows Kayla Charlwood, 30, demeaning, threatening, shaking, and striking a juvenile while other children were present. Investigators said they determined 35-year-old Jason Homand recorded the video and failed to intervene. He was also uncooperative with investigators because he didn’t initially give them the video, police said.

Charlwood was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor, assault in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, and disorderly conduct. Homand was also arrested Wednesday and charged with risk of injury to a minor and interfering with an investigation.

Both were released on $25,000 bonds and are due in court Thursday.