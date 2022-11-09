WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A trash can fire at a home in Windham damaged the house, leaving two people displaced on Tuesday, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to a fire at 88 West Ave. around 7:41 p.m. Officials said there was a trash can fire that extended to the exterior wall of a building and smoldered for some time before it was noticed.

While a first alarm assignment was requested, it was cancelled when firefighters knocked down the fire.

Photos courtesy Willimantic Fire Department

At the scene, fire officials noticed an odor of gas in the road and requested Eversource to investigate. Eversource found natural gas readings in a storm drain and were still investigating after the fire department left the scene.

Two residents were displaced due to the damage to their wall, door, and doorway. The Red Cross assisted.