PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Canterbury man is facing multiple charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor three years ago.

Hunter Calle was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury involving sexual contact with a minor, according to the Plainfield Police Department.

A complaint filed on June 21 of this year claimed that he sexually assaulted the minor at the Central Cycle Club, according to police. Police said that Calle was a mentor in a kids’ racing program at the time. However, the club told News 8 in a statement that it “has no association with Hunter Calle nor was he ever a mentor of any program with the club.”

The club said he has not had a membership since 2019.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.