$25,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a 2017 murder in Sprague

SPRAGUE, Conn. (WTNH) – A reward is being offered for the murder of a man in Sprague in 2017.

On Monday, Connecticut State Police released that there is a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Steven Devost.

Devost was shot multiple times outside of his home on Bay Street in Sprague on December 14, 2017. The New London State’s Attorney’s Office has authorized the reward.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Lloyd Wright of the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Unit at 860-848-6548.