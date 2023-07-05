BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) — A second teenager has died following a crash in Brooklyn that happened late last month.

Plainfield Public Schools was notified on Tuesday that 17-year-old Bryce Burditt, who attended Plainfield High School, had died at the hospital due to the injuries he sustained in the June 25 crash. Burditt was a passenger in the vehicle.

Fifteen-year-old Chanelle Edwards, a Griswold High School student, died shortly after the crash.

Six people were in a vehicle that hit a tree, according to police. The 2004 Toyota Prius was on Allen Hill Road when it didn’t stop at a stop sign, crossed Route 205 and went off the road.

The passengers ranged in age from 15 to 21.

Plainfield High School’s student support team will be at the high school this week for those who need support. Counselors and social workers will be at the school on Thursday and Friday.