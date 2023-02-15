BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were found dead inside a home in Brooklyn, Connecticut, Tuesday night.

State police said troopers responded to an apartment on Middle Street around 8:30 p.m. for the report of a suspicious incident. At the scene, troopers found three people who were pronounced dead.

Law enforcement officials have yet to release their names or provide information on their deaths. Neighbors told News 8 that a 5-year-old boy and his parents lived in the apartment.

“It’s kind of nerve-wracking knowing that something happened so close to my house,” neighbor Jacob Lamson told News 8. “It’s really hard to think about what could have happened to them and what could have happened to us if it was ourselves.”

Authorities said there is no threat to the public as it appears to be an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.