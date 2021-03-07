32-year-old man who refused to identify himself, answer questions from officers, arrested for reportedly trespassing at Plainfield PD

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 32-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly trespassing at the Plainfield Police Department Sunday.

Plainfield Police say at around 10:26 a.m., they discovered a while man pushing a bike in a restricted area on the property of the Plainfield Police Department (PPD).

When police made contact with the man, he refused to identify himself and what he was doing.

Police say the man began reaching for “an unknown item” in his jacket and was “both verbally and physically non-compliant with officers.”

The man was placed under arrest after physically attempting to resist officers. Once under arrest, the man continued to refuse to identify himself, speak, or answer any questions.

Police later discovered the man had poured an unknown liquid onto all of the marked patrol cruisers at PPD. Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit later determined the liquid was not an accelerant.

Originally, police treated the man as a John Doe. He was described as a white man, 5’5”, about 110lbs, suffering from an unknown skin disease “which covers most of his body.”

But with help from members of the community, they were able to identify him as Shane Hart, 32. Hart is charged with criminal trespass, interfering with an officer, criminal mischief, and failure to submit to fingerprinting.

He is being held on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court Monday, March 8 at 8:30 a.m.