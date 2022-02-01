5 dirt bikes stolen from Plainfield dealership

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after five dirt bikes and clothing were stolen from a dealership in Plainfield.

Officers were called to Motorsports Nation on Norwich Road just before 3 a.m. Tuesday because the alarm was going off. Police said at least five people wearing masks forced their way inside through a side door.

Investigators said the suspects stole two Kawasaki dirt bikes, two Honda dirt bikes, one Yamaha dirt bike, and several articles of clothing.

The suspects took off in a white U-Haul van and a white U-Haul box truck with an image of multiple snakes on the rear passenger side and what appears to be a camel on the rear driver’s side.





Plainfield police said the suspects were driving a white U-Haul box truck and a white U-Haul van. Credit: Plainfield Police Department

Both vehicles were caught on surveillance video traveling northbound on Norwich Road toward Kate Downing Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plainfield Police Department at (860) 564-0804. To report information anonymously, call 860-564-7065.