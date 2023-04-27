WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A vehicle crashed into a barbershop Wednesday, causing damage to the front of the building.

On Wednesday, April 26, around 1:09 p.m., a 90-year-old male crashed his vehicle into the front wall of Gamache’s Barber Shop, located at 97 Willowbrook Street.

He reportedly mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal, while turning into the parking lot. No one was in the building at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

The driver reportedly refused transport to the hospital, and his car was towed from the scene, and he was given a ride home.

Willimantic Fire Department arrived on the scene and found no fire or safety issues, and no injuries, and a building inspector found no issues with the building’s structural support.

The owner, Kevin Gamache, said that he would make repairs and work on getting the business re-opened, authorities said.