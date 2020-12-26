Active search at Willimantic River for man who fell in near Bridge Street

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic police and firefighters are responding to a report of a man falling into the Willimantic River near Bridge Street early Saturday morning.

Police said at approximately 3:45 a.m., they were notified of a 29-year-old male who ‘accidentally fell into the river’. A witness was with him at the time, according to police.

Police said the area the man fell in was deep with an extremely fast-moving current. First responders are actively searching for the man in the river.

Numerous firefighters and officers searched both sides of the river several times that morning with no results.

The identity of the male is not known at this time.

The police department is currently utilizing a drone to help locate the man.

