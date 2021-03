PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Another Amazon warehouse is coming to Connecticut. Its latest facility will be built on the Old Greyhound Park property in Plainfield.

The 200,000 square-foot facility was approved by the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission last week. It is expected to employ up to 400 people who will make a minimum of $15 an hour.

It’s expected to be up and running sometime in 2022.