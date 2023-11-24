PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Sterling man has been arrested in connection with the thefts of construction equipment in September and October in Plainfield.

Police have charged 47 year old Gregory Kennedy with:

– Larceny 1st degree (C.G.S 53a-122)

– Larceny 3rd degree (x2 counts) (C.G.S 53a-124)

– Criminal Trespass 2nd degree (x2 counts) (C.G.S 53a-108)

– Larceny of a Motor Vehicle (C.G.S 53a-119c)

– Criminal Mischief 2nd degree (C.G.S 53a-116)

– Criminal Trespass 2nd degree (C.G.S 53a-108)

– Criminal Trover 1st degree (C.G.S 53a-126a)

– Burglary 3rd degree (C.G.S 53a-103)

– Criminal Mischief 1st degree (C.G.S 53a-115)

Police say he stole two trailers and tens of thousands of dollars in equipment from the Tazmanian Tree Devel on September 4th and then on Octorber 4th he stole a mini excavator.

He’s been released on bond and is due in Danielson Superior Court on December 4.