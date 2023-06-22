ROCKVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A corrections officer from Ashford has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer and threatening physical violence, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, state police responded to a report of a man impersonating a police officer.

After arriving at the scene, a woman told police she and her friend were threatened by a man who said he was a police officer and brandished a police badge.

The woman said she was driving in Mansfield to show her friend from New York the area. They had stopped at a stop sign near Mansfield City and Crane Hill roads while looking up directions to the Steams Family Farm.

The woman said a light blue Mercury Mountaineer stopped at the stop sign, and she waved him on to move ahead of her. She alleged the man then took out a police badge and started yelling at them. The suspect was later identified as David Wright, 58 of Rockville.

Mugshot of David Wright (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police)

According to the arrest warrant, the man said, “I’m going to arrest you” and then threatened to tase the man in his genital area.

The woman alleged the conversation continued and Wright said he was afraid they were going to cut him off. The woman told police she found his behavior irrational as he continued yelling and screaming.

Lawsuit filed over New Haven’s removal of Christopher Columbus statue

The woman told Wright, her father was a retired police officer and Wright said he knew her father and they belonged to the same gun club.

Wright allegedly in the past when he arrested people he would cuff them and leave them sitting in their cuffs until their toes and genitals would burn.

An officer interviewed Wright who denied posing as a police officer and said he stated he was a corrections officer.

Wright was placed under arrest as a result of a police investigation into the allegations. He was charged with impersonating a police officer, second-degree breach of peace, and second-degree threatening.

He was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court next Tuesday.

Wright is an employee at Brooklyn Correctional Institution. Following the arrest, he has been placed on paid leave, officials said.