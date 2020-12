(WTNH) — An Ashford man is accused of putting a state police K9 in a headlock.

Joseph McCormack, 29, was arrested Saturday. Police say he took a car without permission.

The owner called the police when he got home. Police say McCormack ran when a trooper tried to talk to him. A K9 tracked him for more than a mile.

Police say he put the dog in a headlock, but it broke free. McCormack was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.