ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An Ashford restaurant was extensively damaged in an overnight fire.

Ashford Fire Chief Paul Varga tells News 8 that Ashford firefighters and their mutual aid partners were called to the Midway Restaurant at 174 Ashford Center Road at 11:46 Saturday night where they found heavy fire in the rear of the building at which time a second alarm was called.

According to Varga the restaurant had already closed for the night when the fire broke out and there were no injuries. However there was a partial roof collapse and the building is uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Varga added that the Midway is the only full hours restaurant in town. The only other restaurant is a breakfast place that sometimes will stay open later.