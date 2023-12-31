THOMPSON, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect wanted out of Massachusetts was captured on Saturday in Thompson after crashing a stolen vehicle, according to Connecticut State Police.

The suspect, who has not yet been publicly named, had a nationwide extraditable warrant for assault with intent to murder, along with firearm charges, according to state police.

The suspect crashed the vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. at Exit 53 of Interstate 395 in Thompson. They then ran off, and were later found by a K-9.

State police said that the suspect had engaged police from Webster, Massachusetts, in a chase. The person’s charges are out of Worcester.