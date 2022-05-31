KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A behavioral health agency in Killingly is getting money to expand its services.

United Services is receiving $461,000 in federal funding to expand its mental health services.

This money will allow the agency to integrate primary care services within its behavioral health offerings at Dayville and also at the Mansfield Center outpatient clinics.

“The effectiveness of integrated care is well established,” said Dr. Sarah De Asis, medical director at United Services.

Christine Rosati Randall, a parent who is fighting to get a school-based health center that would provide mental health and behavioral health services at Killingly High School, is happy to see this area get more money for mental health services.

She said having primary care and behavioral health all in one building really increases the chances that people will seek both services. However, she said this does not replace the critical need to have a school-based center at the high school.

“A student is 10 times more likely to use a service if it’s housed within a school,” Rosati Randall said. “It would provide immediate access to counseling services for a student in crisis.”

United Services, a non-profit community behavioral health center, provides more than 30 programs including outpatient mental health services for adults, children and families.