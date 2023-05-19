THOMPSON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are investigating after a body was found at Quaddick State Forest in Thompson.

According to DEEP officials, an unidentified man was discovered Thursday morning in the forest.

There is no threat to the public at this time, and it is believed to be an isolated incident, DEEP said.

DEEP environmental conservation police are investigating alongside state police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The scene has since been cleared and the forest is open to the public.

This is a developing story.